'Jinnah Is Winning': Shashi Tharoor Attacks Centre Over Citizenship Law

Shashi Tharoor hit out the centre over the controversial citizenship law. (File)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday that Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah's victory will be complete if the Citizenship Amendment Act leads to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in which a large section of the population would be deprived of its rights if it fails to prove its citizenship.

On being asked about his remark that "CAA implementation would be the fulfillment of Jinnah's two-nation theory" at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Mr Tharoor said, "I would not say Jinnah has won but he is winning."

"If CAA would lead to NPR and NRC, it would follow the same line. If that happens, you can say that Jinnah's victory is complete. From wherever Jinnah is, he would say he was right that Muslims deserve a separate country because Hindus can't be just towards the Muslims," Mr Tharoor added.

The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. It omits Muslims from the list of refugees.