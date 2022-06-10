Sharpshooter Was Placed Outside Salman Khan's House In Mumbai: Report

The Mumbai police is investigating the case involving threat letter sent to him.

Amid the investigation around threat letter received by Salman Khan and his father, it has emerged that a sharpshooter was placed near the actor's house, a report in Times Now has said. The sharpshooter was a sent by the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the report further said.

The man was carrying a small-bore weapon in a modified hockey stick, according to the report.

The members of Bishnoi's gang did a recce of the actor's house to know his daily routine, as per a report in Filmfare. They found out that Mr Khan does not take security guards with him when he goes cycling, it further added.

The sharpshooter was about the strike, when he spotted a police vehicle outside the actor's house and abandoned the plan, the report said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police identified the people involved in delivering the letter to Salim Khan, the actor's father. The information has been revealed during the interrogation of accused Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The letter has two initials - G.B. and L.B - which are being interpreted as names of Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar.

According to the police, accused Mahakal revealed that Bishnoi's aide Vikram Barad had taken the letter to Salim Khan.

"Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Saurabh Mahakal," the police said on Thursday.

Bishnoi is the main suspect in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala last month. He has reportedly told police that his gang planned and executed the singer's murder, but he was not involved.