Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh Dismisses Fake Reports Of Her Death

Vineeta Singh is the CEO of Sugar Cosmetics.

Vineeta Singh, entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge, has come forward to dismiss persistent rumours of her death. She took to her social media handle on Saturday to address the false claims that have been circulating for weeks.

In a post on X, the Sugar Cosmetics CEO shared a screenshot of a misleading report with the headline, “A hard day for India: We say goodbye to Vineeta Singh.”

She refuted the claims, highlighting that such false reports have been circulating for the past five weeks. Despite her efforts to combat the spread of misinformation, including filing a complaint with the Mumbai Crime Branch and reporting to Meta (formerly Facebook) and the Mumbai Cyber Police, the rumours have persisted.

“Been dealing with paid PR about my death & my arrest for 5 weeks. Ignored it at first, then reported to @Meta several times, filed @Mum_CyberPolice complaint but it's not stopping. The hardest part is when folks panic & call my mom. Any suggestions?” Vineeta Singh wrote in her tweet.

Been dealing with paid PR about my death & my arrest for 5 weeks. Ignored it at first, then reported to @Meta several times, filed @Mum_CyberPolice complaint but it's not stopping. The hardest part is when folks panic & call my mom 🥺 Few of the posts are below. Any suggestions? pic.twitter.com/XYyQ5G2EoM — Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) April 20, 2024

The entrepreneur expressed her frustration with the situation, especially when people reach out to her family to verify the false news. She sought suggestions from netizens on how to handle the ongoing misinformation campaign.

Reacting to Ms Singh's post, many social media users expressed concern and urged the authorities to take prompt action against the spread of fake news.

Mumbai Police also responded to the post urging Ms Singh to reach out to them. The entrepreneur thanked them for the support.

Vineeta Singh has been an integral part of Shark Tank India since its inception. Recently, she shared a vibrant video from the wrap-up party of the show's third season on her Instagram handle, expressing gratitude to her fellow sharks and the production team.