Anupam Mittal Has A 'Wedding Gift' For Jeet Adani. It's A Deleted Profile

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank India panelist, has a wedding gift for Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's youngest son, Jeet Adani - deleting his long-forgotten profile on the matrimonial website. Jeet Adani, who married Diva Jaimin Shah last week, had interacted with Mr Mittal on Shark Tank's 'Beyond The Tank' segment days before his wedding and had requested Mr Mittal to delete his profile, which he said was created as a childhood prank by his school friends.

"As promised, here's a small wedding gift from me to you & Diva @jeet_adani1. We have had ur profile deleted from @ShaadiDotCom now that u have confirmed ur participation in @sharktankindia," Mr Mittal wrote in a post on X. He also attached a screenshot showing the 'Jeet Adani' profile as "not found" on the matrimonial website.

As promised, here's a small wedding gift from me to you & Diva @jeet_adani1. We have had ur profile deleted from @ShaadiDotCom now that u have confirmed ur participation in @sharktankindia 🤗💜 pic.twitter.com/1rNMtWmAhf — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 8, 2025

Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, got married on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Shark Tank "Divyang Special" episode with Jeet Adani

A special Shark Tank India "Divyang special" episode has been announced after Mr Adani suggested that there should be an episode centered around what can be done for entrepreneurs with disabilities and the entrepreneurs working for persons with disabilities. The registrations for the special episode with Mr Adani will remain open till February 15.

During the conversation with Mr Mittal, Mr Adani also said the Adani Group has mandated that about five per cent of their workforce will be persons with disabilities. He said the step was taken after he visited the Mitti Cafe - which employs adults with physical, mental, and psychiatric disabilities, particularly from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

"When I went to the opening of the Mitti Cafe (at the Mumbai International Airport), the smile, spark and compassion of their staff members, after all the hardships they have faced, moved me. After that, we decided to mandate that 5 per cent of our workforce - across Adani Group - will be from this background," Mr Adani told the Shark Tank India panelist.

Gautam Adani's Rs 10,000 crore donation pledge

Gautam Adani, during his son's wedding, donated Rs 10,000 that will channelled into various social causes. The larger part of this donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development, sources said.

Earlier, Jeet Adani and Diva Shah had pledged to contribute Rs 10 lakh each for the wedding of 500 women with disabilities every year. Days before the wedding, Jeet Adani met 21 newlywed Divyang women (women with disabilities) and their husbands to launch this initiative.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)