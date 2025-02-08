Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's youngest son, Jeet Adani, married Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, on Friday at a "small and extremely private function" in Ahmedabad.

A Varmala - the garland exchange ceremony - teaser showed Diva Jaimin Shah entering the sprawling, grand Adani township Shantigram, wearing a majestic beige-maroon lehenga, as she walked down the aisle towards Jeet Adani.

In the video - narrated by Diva Shah - she says "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to have found such a perfect soulmate. Jeet, you are my greatest blessing. I promise to love you endlessly, respect you deeply, and stand by your side."

"Through all the happy moments and challenges that life brings our way. My heart is so full knowing that I get to walk this journey surrounded by the love of such an incredible family."

Jeet, who is wearing a lush beige sherwani, meets her midway as he gets emotional. The couple then exchange garlands in the jaimala ceremony and Gautam Adani and his wife, Priti Adani, are seen getting emotional.

Today, Jeet Adani posted on social media and said, "Mr. and Mrs. Adani - To infinity and beyond!"

Gautam Adani has also donated Rs 10,000 crore "that will be channelled into various social causes". Mr Adani made this announcement at his son's wedding.

The larger part of his donation is expected to go into funding massive infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education and skill development, sources said.

Gautam Adani earlier shared that the couple had pledged to contribute Rs 10 lakh each for the wedding of 500 women with disabilities every year. Days before the wedding, Jeet Adani met 21 newlywed Divyang women (women with disabilities) and their husbands to launch this initiative.

Mr Adani has two sons - Karan and Jeet. Karan is married to Paridhi, a lawyer and partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Diva, her second daughter-in-law is the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, who also co-owns C Dinesh and Co Pvt Ltd. His diamond manufacturing firm has business in Mumbai and Surat.

