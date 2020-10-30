Sharad Purnima 2020: Know About The Time, Fasting Rituals, Puja Vidhi

Sharad Purnima 2020 Image: Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Sharad Purnima

Today is Sharad Purnima, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Sharad Purnima is one of the thirteen Purnima tithis or auspicious full moon nights in a year, which most Hindu devotees in India observe. Each Purnima is dedicated to a different god and has distinct rituals. According to Hindu mythology, Sharad Purnima is the only day in the year when the moon is resplendent in all its sixteen kalas or phases. Sharad Poornima is also known as Kojagari Purnima, Kojagara or Kojagiri Purnima and Kumar Purnima. In Gujarat, Sharad Purnima is popularly known as Sharad Poonam. Farmers worship Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima for a good harvest.

Sharad Purnima 2020: Muhurat, Fasting and Puja Vidhi

Purnima tithi begins at 05:45 PM on October 30

Purnima tithi ends at 08:18 PM on October 31

Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day: 05:11 PM

Sharad Purnima 2020 Image: It is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima. Lakshmi is worshipped for prosperity and abundance. It also marks as the harvest festival, signifying the end of the rainy season. According to the Drik Panchang, Sharad Purnima is celebrated as Raas Purnima in the Brij region and it is believed that Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas with his Gopis on this day.

Sharad Purnima 2020: Samagri for puja on Sharad Purnima

On the night of Sharad Purnima, the Gopis came out of their homes after hearing the sound of Krishna's flute. The Gopis of Vrindavan along with Lord Krishna, danced throughout the night, according to mythology.

Sharad Purnima 2020 Image: The Gopis of Vrindavan along with Lord Krishna

Traditionally, women fast for the whole day and prepare bhog for the Goddess. While some perform nirjala fast (without drinking water), others consume coconut water and fruits on the day. Along with several kinds of sweets, savoury dishes are also made.

Sharad Purnima fasting rituals: Devotees break their fast with prashad of rice kheer

As part of the bhog, rice kheer is a must. Devotees break their fast with prashad of rice kheer. The kheer is then distributed among friends and family the next day. Rice-Kheer a popular sweet dish made of milk, rice and sugar or jaggery.

Happy Sharad Purnima 2020!