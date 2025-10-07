On Camera, Hiker Falls To Death On China Mountain After Untying Safety Rope

A hiker fell to his death on Mount Nama in China's Sichuan after reportedly untying his safety rope to take photographs near the peak.

Hong, 31, was part of a hiking group scaling the 18,332-foot (5,588-metre) mountain on September 25, Channel News Asia reported. Witnesses said Hong removed his safety line and was not using an ice axe when he slipped on the snow-covered slope.

A video circulating online showed Hong near a snow-covered slope close to the summit, standing without his safety rope. As he tried to adjust his balance, he appeared to trip. The next moment, he slid down the mountainside, disappearing over the edge and covering nearly 656 feet (200 metres) before coming to a stop out of view. Other hikers were seen reacting in horror.

On Sept 27, 2025, a 31-year-old hiker plummeted 200 meters to his death after unclipping his safety rope for a fatal selfie near a crevasse.

He tripped over his crampons while trying to stand after untying the rope, according to Chinese media outlet Red Star News. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Relatives told CNA that Hong was visiting the mountain for the first time and estimated the fall to be between 328-656 ft (100-200 metres).

Officials from the Kangding Municipal Education and Sports Bureau said that Hong and his group did not share their climbing plans or get the required permits. After the accident, local authorities quickly rushed to rescue him.

Mount Nama, also called Nama Peak, is a high mountain in the eastern Tibetan Plateau in Sichuan Province. It is part of the Gongga Mountain Range.

For those planning a trek, proper preparation is essential. Climbers need permits and must follow local rules. Hiring local guides and porters helps with safety and logistics. Hikers should spend time at lower elevations to adjust to the altitude. They also need to be ready for sudden snowstorms and freezing temperatures.

The hike to the base camp is about 15 km, and the final ascent becomes steep and technical. Climbers set up base camps at around 4,800 metres before making the summit attempt. They use equipment such as crampons, ice axes, ropes, and helmets. The summit gives wide views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.