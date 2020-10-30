Sharad Purnima: Here's Why Rice Kheer Is Kept In The Moon Light

Sharad Purnima 2020 Image: Rice kheer is traditionally offered to Goddess Lakshmi

Sharad Purnima is one of the most auspicious days for Hindu devotees in India. Sharad Purnima is known as Raas Purnima in the Brij region or Brijbhoomi, on both sides of the Yamuna river, with its centre at Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. According to legends, Lord Krishna performed dance of divine love or Maha-Raas on Sharad Purnima. Devotees take a holy dip in the river on this day and pray for happiness. Sharad Purnima is the only day in the year when the moon comes out with all sixteen kalas or phases. In Hinduism, each kala is linked with a different human nature and it is believed that Lord Krishna was born with all the sixteen kalas as he is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

According to drikpanchang.com, Purnima Tithi will begin at 5:45 pm today and end at 8:18 pm on October 31, Saturday. Devotees worship Chandra or the Moon on Sharad Purnima. Married women observe fast and offer special bhog of rice kheer to the gods. Devotees keep the rice kheer in the moonlight all night and believe that the rays of the moon on Sharad Purnima has special qualities of healing. The next day it is distributed as prasad. Keeping the rice kheer under moon light has been a traditional practice on Sharad Purnima.

Sharad Purnima 2020 Image: Keeping rice kheer under moon light is a traditional practice on Sharad Purnima.

In Brijbhoomi, Sharad Purnima or Raas Purnima celebrations are very special. According to legends, on the night of Raas Purnima, Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas and the Gopis came out of their homes to dance with Krishna after hearing his flute.

In many states of India, Sharad Purnima is known as Kojagara Purnima when Kojagara Vrat or the Kaumudi Vrat is observed. In West Bengal, Assam and parts of Orissa worship Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped during Kojagara Vrat.

Sharad Purnima 2020 Image: Goddess Lakshmi worshipped during Kojagari Purnima

Happy Sharad Purnima 2020: Greetings On Kojagari Laxmi Puja!