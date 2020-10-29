Sharad Purnima 2020: Day, Date, Significance, Vrat And All About It

Sharad Purnima 2020 Image: Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima is one of the most significant Purnimas in the Hindu Calendar. According to Hindu mythology, Sharad Purnima is the only day in the year when the moon is resplendent in all its sixteen kalas or phases. Sharad Poornima Puja is on October 30, Friday. Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagori Purnima, Kojagara or Kojagiri Purnima and Kumar Purnima. In Gujarat, Sharad Purnima is popularly known as Sharad Poonam. In many parts of the country, Sharad Purnima is also celebrated as the harvest festival by the farmers.

Sharad Purnima 2020: Day, Date, Muhurat

Purnima tithi begins at 05:45 PM on October 30

Purnima tithi ends at 08:18 PM on October 31

Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day: 05:11 PM

Sharad Purnima 2020: According to Hindu mythology, on Sharad Purnima the moon comes out in all its 16 kalas or phases

Sharad Purnima 2020: Fasting Rituals Of Kojagari Purnima Or Raas Purnima

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima. Lakshmi is worshipped for prosperity and abundance. It also marks as the harvest festival, signifying the end of the rainy season. According to the Drik Panchang, Sharad Purnima is celebrated as Raas Purnima in the Brij region and it is believed that Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas with his Gopis on this day.

On the night of Sharad Purnima, the Gopis came out of their homes after hearing the sound of Krishna's flute. The Gopis of Vrindavan along with Lord Krishna, danced throughout the night, according to mythology.

Sharad Purnima 2020: The Gopis came out of their homes after hearing the sound of Krishna's flute

Traditionally, women fast for the whole day and prepare bhog to offer to the Goddess. While some perform nirjala fast (without drinking water), others consume coconut water and fruits on the day. Along with several kinds of sweets, savoury dishes are also made. As part of the bhog, rice kheer is a must. Devotees break their fast with prashad of rice kheer. The kheer is then distributed among friends and family the next day. Rice-Kheer a popular sweet dish made of milk, rice and sugar or jaggery.

Sharad Purnima 2020: Rice Kheer is a must as part of the prasad on Sharad Purnima

Happy Sharad Purnima 2020!