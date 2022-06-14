Sharad Pawar Said No To President Poll, Considering Other Names: CPI(M)

I have been informed that Sharad Pawar will not be the opposition face, said CPI(M). (FILE)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has refused to be the opposition parties' nominee for the presidential election, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Tuesday.

Mr Pawar met Mr Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and PC Chacko in Delhi and conveyed to them his decision to not contest the election.

"I have been informed that Mr Pawar will not be the opposition face for the presidential polls, other names are under consideration," said Mr Yechury.

Opposition sources said Mr Pawar was not keen to enter a battle which he is destined to lose at this point in his political career.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)