Corruption Allegations 'Serious': Sharad Pawar On Maharashtra Minister

"The timing of these allegations has to be looked into," Sharad Pawar said.

The final decision on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh lies with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said today, adding, "The timing of these allegations against Anil Deshmukh has to be looked into. Why now?"

Mr Deshmukh is battling corruption allegations from Param Bir Singh -- replaced as Mumbai Police Commissioner over "unforgivable" lapses in the Mukesh Ambani security scare probe. A top leader of the state's ruling alliance has told NDTV that Mr Deshmukh has to go as the corruption allegation against him is "serious". Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also of this view, he said.