Maharashtra BJP Chief Will Need 12 Years To Do PhD On Me: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar on Sunday hit back at Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. (File)

Sharad Pawar on Sunday hit back at Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil's for his remarks that he wanted to do a "Phd" on the NCP chief.

The veteran politician was interacting with college youths at a function organised by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Wadala in Mumbai.

"Generally, it takes three years to complete PhD after completion of post-graduation. I think Chandrakant Patil would need 10-12 years to complete this thesis on me," Mr Pawar said while replying to the query of a youth who sought his reaction on Mr Patil's comments on February 14.

Taking potshots at Mr Pawar's style of politics, the BJP state chief had said that the NCP chief had managed to remain relevant in national politics despited having very few MPs from his party.

"He manages to tackle Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi at one point in time. I am curious to know all these skills of Pawar saheb and if I am allowed to do a Ph.D. despite being a graduate, I will be happy to do a Ph.D. on him," Mr Patil had said.

Meanwhile, Mr Pawar said he would speak to authorities about the time-table of Combined Entrance Test (CET) to ensure that students do not lose their precious time.

"If someone loses his or her eight months, it's a risk to their career. To save precious time of students, I would speak to authorities about the CET and its time-table," he said.

The NCP chief also welcomed the elections at college campuses.

"Democracy offers chance to speak and win elections. I am in favour of conducting elections for selection of student representative at the college level. I will speak with state officials regarding the same issue," he said.