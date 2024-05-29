Sharad Pawar Leader Tears BR Ambedkar's Poster, Later Apologises

Jitendra Awhad was protesting against alleged plans to introduce Manusmriti versus in curriculum (File)

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad apologised today for tearing posters denouncing the Manusmriti that also had a picture of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The rival Nationalist Congress Party headed by Ajit Pawar targeted him over the incident and demanded that he be arrested, while the BJPsaid it would stage protests in Maharashtra over the issue.

Mr Awhad, a former state minister, was taking part in a protest at Mahad in Raigad district against the state government's alleged plans to introduce some verses from the Manusmriti in the school curriculum.

The ancient text supported the caste system and denigrated women, he said earlier, asking people to oppose the decision.

But a new controversy erupted when videos of the protest showed him tearing up a stack of posters that also had Dr Ambedkar's picture on them.

NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil demanded that Mr Awhad be arrested for insulting Dr Ambedkar.

Mr Awhad was responsible for "spoiling the social environment in the country and state by performing the stunt of burning the Manusmriti in Mahad," Mr Patil alleged, seeking to know what action NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar would take against his party's leader.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said his party would stage protests against the former minister on Thursday.

In a video statement later, Mr Awhad said party workers brought posters denouncing the Manusmriti which had Dr Ambedkar's photograph. "I tore them without realizing this. I apologise publicly," he said.

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said two days ago that verses from the Manusmriti were not part of the curriculum in the state.

