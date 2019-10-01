UP Student Who Accused Chinmayanand Of Rape To Move High Court For Bail

A district judge had on Monday rejected bail pleas of Chinmayanand and the woman.

A day after a local court in Uttar Pradesh dismissed the bail application of the 23-year-old law student who had accused BJP leader and former union minister Chinmayanand of rape, her father said they would move the high court against the order.

"The District Judge has rejected the bail of my daughter and now we will move a bail application in the High Court," her father told journalists in Shahjahanpur.

Saying that his there could be a conspiracy to force them to drop the charges against the influential politician, he said they had written to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for help.

"My daughter is a victim. Injustice has been done to her and she has been put in the jail. Now I have got information through our sources that our opponents could try to frame us in fake cases so that we withdraw from this fight for justice," he alleged, adding that they had written to the Congress leader for help three days ago.

The woman's father said though he did not want to indulge in any kind of politics, they were forced to seek help from the Gandhi family.

District Judge Rambabu Sharma had on Monday rejected bail pleas of Chinmayanand and the woman.

Chinmayanand, who was admitted in a hospital in Lucknow after his arrest in a rape case, was discharged on Monday evening and taken to the Shahjahanpur jail.

The woman - a student at a law college Chinmayanand runs - said he had filmed her in the bath and started using the video to exploit her.

The 73-year-old former Union Minister has been charged under a law that deals with rape but a sub-section has been applied in his case, which deals with "misusing authority for sexual intercourse".

The woman too was arrested after Chinmayanand's aides accused her of extorting Rs 5 crore from him. She is currently in jail. The Special Investigation team looking into the case said she had confessed to the crime.

