Man Kills Daughter-In-Law With Axe, Hangs Self In Uttar Pradesh: Police

A man allegedly hacked his daughter-in-law to death with an axe in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Wednesday.

After committing the murder, the accused committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree, they said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi said the incident took place in Hathipur Kuria village under Kant police station limits on Tuesday. A team that rushed to the spot received information about the incident on Wednesday morning.

Initially, Rajpal Satya (70), who murdered his daughter-in-law Sumitra (30), was believed to be missing but his body was found hanging from a tree in an orchard.

Quoting preliminary findings and statements from villagers, SP Dwivedi said the accused was known to be a habitual drinker and had likely gotten into an argument with the victim. In a fit of rage, he allegedly struck her with an axe kept in the house, resulting in her death.

The officer added that on Wednesday afternoon when police personnel were returning after inspecting the crime scene, they got the information that Rajpal had also committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in front of the village.

Dwivedi said that a forensic team has been sent to the crime scene and police are present in the village.

Sumitra's husband, a truck driver, was away for work at the time of the incident, the officer added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the axe used in the attack recovered, the police said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)