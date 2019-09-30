BJP's Chinmayanand, Accused Of Rape, Released From Lucknow Hospital

Chinmayanand Case: Chinmayanand was admitted in hospital just three days after his arrest (File)

Former Union minister Chinmayanand, who was admitted in a hospital in Lucknow after his arrest in a rape case, was discharged this evening. The 73-year-old's bail plea was denied earlier today and there is no clarity on where he will spend the night.

The former minister was admitted in hospital just three days after his arrest on September 20, with complaints of high blood pressure and chest pain. Later, he said he was suffering severe weakness and urinary problems. The doctors had said he would be under observation.

But today, after he spent 8 days in the cardiology ward of Lucknow's SGPGI hospital, the doctors said his condition was normal.

Chinmayanand has been accused of rape and year-long sexual exploitation by a 23-year-old law student. The woman said he had filmed her in the bath and started using the video to exploit her.



The 73-year-old former Union Minister has been charged under a law that deals with rape but a sub-section has been applied in his case, which deals with "misusing authority for sexual intercourse".

The woman too was arrested after Chinmayanand's aides accused her of extorting Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand. She is currently in jail. The Special Investigation team looking into the case said she had confessed to the crime.

The woman's appeal for bail was also denied by the same court today. They both will now have to appeal at a higher court.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.