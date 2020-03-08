Shaheen Bagh Shopkeepers Meet Senior Delhi Police Officials Over Anti-CAA Protests

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh have blocked the Kalindi Kunj-Noida link road for almost 3 months (File)

A delegation of Shaheen Bagh shopkeepers on Saturday met senior police officials of southeast district and asked for a solution to the anti-CAA protest in the area so that they can open their shops.

According to the police, the delegation raised concerns over their shops that have been shut for almost three months.

The officials heard the members of the delegation and told them that the matter is sub-judice and that they can not comment on this.

A section of Shaheen Bagh protesters has blocked the Kalindi Kunj-Noida link road while demonstrating against the new citizenship law for the almost three months.

The interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court have visited Shaheen Bagh several times and told the protesters that the top court has upheld their right to protest but it should not affect the rights of other citizens.