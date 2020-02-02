Delhi Court Sends Shaheen Bagh Shooter To 2-Day Police Custody

On Saturday, Kapil Gujjar had fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now.

Kapil Gujjar was arrested for firing in the air at southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

A Delhi court has sent Kapil Gujjar, arrested for firing in the air at southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), to a two-day police custody on Sunday.

Kapil Gujjar was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat.

After being overpowered by police personnel, Kapil Gujjar had chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and said, "hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else)," as he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

This was the second such incident reported in the area in a span of three days.

A man had fired from a pistol on a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area on Thursday, injuring a student of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

