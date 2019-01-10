'Show Up In Srinagar': IAS Topper's Facebook Appeal Day After He Quit

Shah Faesal had announced in a Facebook post that he was quitting the IAS (File)

Shah Faesal, the IAS topper who quit the services yesterday protesting killings in Kashmir, today put out another Facebook post in which he said what he does next depends on what the people of Kashmir want. "My choice of politics will be decided by real people not FB likes and comments," he wrote.

On Wednesday, Shah Faesal had announced in a Facebook post that he was quitting the IAS or Indian Administrative Service to protest against "unabated killings" in Kashmir and the "marginalization of Indian Muslims".

Shah Faesal said he had received both abuse and praise over his decision to quit government service but he had "totally expected this".

"As of now I have quit the service. What I am going to do hereafter also depends on what people of Kashmiri want me to do. More so the youth," he wrote, seeking ideas from people before he took a final decision on his future.

"If you are ready to come out of Fb/Twitter and show up in Srinagar tomorrow (Friday), we could think this through together," said Kashmir's first IAS topper.

Faesal, an MBBS, said he would share details of the venue of such a meeting after learning who all were coming to meet him.

"Let's see out of those hundreds and thousands how many are ready to walk the talk. Type yes in the comments below. Don't tell me later that I should have asked the youth first," he said.

There is speculation that Faesal will join the National Conference of Omar Abdullah and contest the national election but today's Facebook post indicates he has kept all options open.

The 35-year-old said his resignation was also to protest "the marginalization and invisiblisation of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens; insidious attacks on the special identity of the state and growing culture of intolerance and hate in mainland India in the name of hyper-nationalism".