On Republic Day, J&K Honours Man Who Died Fighting Terrorists In Pahalgam

The Jammu and Kashmir government has honoured 56 individuals for their bravery, including Adil Hussain Shah, who tragically lost his life while saving tourists during the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

Shah, a pony operator from Hapatnar village, was posthumously recognised for his courage during the April 22 attack in Baisaran Valley.

When three heavily armed terrorists began targeting tourists - specifically identifying and killing victims based on their faith - Shah did not flee. Instead, he confronted the attackers and reportedly attempted to snatch a terrorist's rifle before he was killed.

The massacre, which resulted in the deaths of 25 tourists and Shah himself, prompted a significant national response. India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and launched 'Operation Sindoor,' a massive military action against terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied territories that concluded with a ceasefire after four days.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended Shah's funeral prayers with hundreds of locals.

The J&K government award on Republic Day is a recognition of Shah's bravery. The award carries a medal and a cash prize of Rs one lakh.