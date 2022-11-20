Several Rounds Fired At Patna University After Student Body Election

The firing happened around 2 pm near the university's gate. (representational)

Several rounds of firing took place at Patna University on Saturday, after the student union elections were over, which created a chaotic situation on the college premises.

A group of students fired several rounds after the end of the student union elections at the university. The firing happened around 2 pm near the university's gate.

Patna Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Kumar Singh told ANI that some anti-social elements fired in the air at around 2 pm near the Patna College Gate, near Ashok Rajpath.

The police also camped around the university after the incident for the supervision of law and order in the area.

