Sergey Lavrov's India Visit Live: Russian Foreign Minister To Meet S Jaishankar

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day official visit, his first trip to the country since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

Mr Lavrov will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today. He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in India after concluding a two-day visit to China.

Mr Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Apr 01, 2022 06:57 (IST) US not seeking to change India-Russia ties, says Ned Price

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a two-day official visit to India, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Thursday (local time) said that every country has its own relationship with Moscow and Washington is not seeking any change in that.

"Different countries are going to have their own relationship with the Russian Federation. It's a fact of history. It's a fact of geography. That is not something that we are seeking to change," Price said during a press briefing.