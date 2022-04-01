Sergey Lavrov's India Visit Live: Russian Foreign Minister Meets S Jaishankar

This is his first trip to the country since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, a day after the US warned of consequences over attempts to "circumvent" American sanctions against Moscow.

The high-level talks took place in the backdrop of indications that India could buy greater volumes of discounted Russian oil and both sides were keen on having a ruble-rupee arrangement for bilateral trade.

He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in India after concluding a two-day visit to China. Mr Lavrov's visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Russian Foreign Minister's India Visit:





Apr 01, 2022 16:08 (IST) Russia on Rupee-Rouble payment system for trade

Sergey Lavrov said a rupee-rouble payment system for trade with India was put into place earlier and it could be strengthened further.



"More and more transactions will be done using national currencies and bypassing dollar-based system," he told a select group of reporters.

Apr 01, 2022 15:53 (IST) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: Ready To Discuss If India Wants To Buy Anything

Apr 01, 2022 15:44 (IST) India is important country. If India sees to play that role which provides resolution of problem. If India is with its position of just and rational approach to international problems, it can support such process: Russian Foreign Minister on possibility of India becoming a mediator between Moscow-Kyiv.

Apr 01, 2022 15:26 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Offers Discounts On Oil To India Amid Global Sanctions: Report

Apr 01, 2022 15:13 (IST) "It's a special operation": Russian Foreign Minister on Ukraine conflict

It is a special operation, military infrastructure is being targeted. The aim is to deprive the Kyiv regime from building the capacity to present any threat to Russia, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Apr 01, 2022 15:10 (IST) Russian Foreign Minister on oil supply offer to India

If India wants to buy anything from us, we are ready to discuss and reach mutually acceptable cooperation, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Apr 01, 2022 15:07 (IST) Russian Foreign Minister on West sanctions

For many years, there is an anti-Russia campaign and we are trying to counter that. We are fine, our partners are also fine: Russian Foreign Minister

Apr 01, 2022 14:57 (IST) Russia-India good friends and loyal partners: Sergey Lavrov

I believe that Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence & the concentration on real national legitimate interests. The same policy based in the Russian Federation & this makes us, as big countries, good friends & loyal partners, said Russian Foreign Minister

Apr 01, 2022 14:52 (IST) Russian Foreign Minster on how they can support India in terms of security challenges

Talks are characterised by relations which we developed with India for many decades. Relations are strategic partnerships. This was basis on which we've been promoting our cooperation in all areas: Russian Foreign Minster

Apr 01, 2022 14:47 (IST) Russian Foreign Minister Wants To "Deliver A Message Personally" To PM Modi

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held talks today with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov amid intense international pressure over Russian oil imports, with the US warning of "consequences" for countries attempting to circumvent American sanctions against Moscow.

The high-level talks took place amid indications that India could buy greater volumes of discounted Russian oil and both sides were keen on having a rouble-rupee arrangement for bilateral trade.







Apr 01, 2022 14:27 (IST) Moscow Appreciates India's Stance On Ukraine Conflict: Russian Foreign Minister

Apr 01, 2022 13:26 (IST) Prefer resolving disputes through diplomacy: S Jaishankar

Our bilateral relations have continued to grow in many areas. Our meeting takes place in a difficult international environment quite apart from the pandemic. India has always been in favour of resolving disputes through diplomacy, said S Jaishankar

Apr 01, 2022 13:03 (IST) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Welcomed Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Hyderabad House.



Look forward to our conversation today. pic.twitter.com/bc9qrO2TxD - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 1, 2022

Apr 01, 2022 12:57 (IST) S Jaishankar's Terse "Campaign" Remark On Row Over India Buying Russia Oil

India on Thursday defended its decision to look for "good deals" for its energy requirement amid volatility in the market, while pointing out that Europe has been a major buyer of Russian oil and gas even after the crisis in Ukraine unfolded.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the remarks in the presence of visiting British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, shortly after holding extensive talks with her on a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine. Read More

Apr 01, 2022 10:41 (IST) On India-Russia Ties, US Said This As Russian Minister Reaches Delhi

Apr 01, 2022 09:01 (IST) India to allow Russia to invest, borrow from domestic market amid sanctions on Moscow

In the face of mounting sanctions against Russia for launching military operations in Ukraine, India in line with its old ties and friendly relations will allow Moscow to invest and borrow in the domestic market.

Russia has been hit by multiple sanctions following its military operations in Ukraine. Countries around the world are imposing fresh sanctions against Russia.

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have banned certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that facilitates payments among 11,000 financial institutions in 200 countries. Earlier, Germany halted certification of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipeline, following Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Apr 01, 2022 08:07 (IST) India defends looking at energy supplies from Russia

India on Thursday defended its decision to look for "good deals" for its energy requirement amid volatility in the market, while pointing out that Europe has been a major buyer of Russian oil and gas even after the crisis in Ukraine unfolded.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the remarks in the presence of visiting British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, shortly after holding extensive talks with her on a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

"When the oil prices go up, I think it is natural for countries to go out into the market and look for what are the good deals for their people," Jaishankar said.

Apr 01, 2022 07:43 (IST) Russia's Foreign Minister expected to meet PM Modi

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today

Apr 01, 2022 07:17 (IST) Daleep Singh has productive conversations in India: White House

Top Indian-American US advisor and a key architect of Washington's punitive economic sanctions against Moscow, Daleep Singh, has had productive conversations with his Indian counterparts, the White House said Thursday.

Singh was in India on March 30 and 31 to discuss the consequences of Russia's "unjustified war" against Ukraine and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Apr 01, 2022 06:57 (IST) US not seeking to change India-Russia ties, says Ned Price

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a two-day official visit to India, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Thursday (local time) said that every country has its own relationship with Moscow and Washington is not seeking any change in that.

"Different countries are going to have their own relationship with the Russian Federation. It's a fact of history. It's a fact of geography. That is not something that we are seeking to change," Price said during a press briefing.