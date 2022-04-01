"Ready To Discuss If India Wants To Buy Anything": Russian Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister said they are ready to supply whatever India wants to buy from Russia.

Visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today repeatedly praised India's independent foreign policy and added if New Delhi wanted to buy anything from Russia, "we are ready to discuss it".

"We are ready to supply whatever India wants to buy from Russia," Mr Lavrov told reporters after meeting with India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

"If India wants to buy anything from us, we are ready to discuss and reach mutually acceptable cooperation," he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived last evening amid intense international pressure and sanctions over the Ukrain war,

The high-level talks between the two foreign ministers took place amid indications that India could buy greater volumes of discounted Russian oil and both sides were keen on having a rouble-rupee arrangement for bilateral trade.