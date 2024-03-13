September 17 To Be Celebrated As 'Hyderabad Liberation Day': Amit Shah

The region was liberated from Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948.

The Centre announced that it will celebrate September 17 every year as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said Hyderabad did not get independence for 13 months after India's independence on August 15, 1947, and was under the rule of the Nizams.

The region was liberated from Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948, after a police action namely 'Operation Polo'.

"Whereas, there has been a demand from the people of the region that 17th September may be celebrated as Hyderabad Liberation Day.

"Now in order to remember the martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of youth, the Government of India decided to celebrate the 17th day of September every year as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'," the notification read.

"It is a historic day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate the 17th of September every year as Hyderabad Liberation Day in honour of the martyrs of the Hyderabad Liberation Movement," Home Minister Amit Shah said on X.

It is a historic day as PM @narendramodi Ji has decided to celebrate the 17th of September every year as Hyderabad Liberation Day in honour of the martyrs of the Hyderabad Liberation Movement.



The decision is a befitting tribute to the freedom fighters and the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices to remain a part of Bharat by liberating the Hyderabad region from the atrocious Nizam rule," he added.

"The decision is a befitting tribute to the freedom fighters and the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices to remain a part of Bharat by liberating the Hyderabad region from the atrocious Nizam rule," he added.

When India gained independence, the Razakars called for Hyderabad state to either join Pakistan or to become a Muslim dominion while resisting its merger with the Union of India.

The people of the region fought valiantly against the atrocities of the Razakars to merge the region into the Union of India.

The Razakars, a private militia, had committed atrocities and defended the erstwhile Nizam rule in Hyderabad.

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of the Nizams, was annexed into the Union of India following military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Narendra Modi government has held an event on September 17 every year in the last few years to mark 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also attended the event in the past.

