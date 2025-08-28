"Sensitivity Matters Most": Mohan Bhagwat Says Support Constitutional Quota

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, said his organisation supports the reservation policy "as mandated by the Constitution", debunking the perception that they are opposed to caste-based quota.

"In the past, Sangh workers were divided on reservation. But sensitivity matters here the most... If a section has suffered for 100 years, why not work for 200 years to empower them? The Sangh backs reservation," he said at a press conference on Day 3 of the 'RSS Centenary Lecture Series - 100 Years of Sangh's Journey: New Horizons' at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan.

Pointing out that caste-based violence is still a reality today, Mr Bhagwat said these incidents "must stop, we need to stand with justice".

The argument that the RSS and Jan Sangh have been against caste-based reservation since their inception was forwarded by the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election when they alleged that the BJP would do away with quota if they come back to power.

Mr Bhagwat had repeatedly said that was not the case and reservations as mandated by the constitution should stay as long as there is caste-based discrimination.

Asked about the caste rules as laid down in Manusmriti, one of the key Hindu scriptures, Mr Bhagwat said the Sangh does not believe in it.

"There are many scriptures but it is not like Hindus have followed them. We don't follow any one book. There is no historical evidence that Indian society ran on Manusmriti," he said, and then threw out a challenge.

India, he said, needs a smriti "that is inclusive". "Our saints and seers should consider coming up with something like that," he said.