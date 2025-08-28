Sensex Drops 600 Points, Nifty Down 180 Amid US Tariffs On Indian Goods

Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, a day after additional 25% punitive US tariffs on local imports took effect, with analysts warning of near-term pressure on markets.

The Nifty 50 was down about 180 points and was at 24,583, while the BSE Sensex lost over 600 points and was trading at 80,315 as of 9:17 am.

Fourteen of the 16 major sectors logged losses. The broader small-caps and mid-caps were down 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Nifty and Sensex each fell about 1% on Tuesday, their sharpest single-day percentage drop in three months, before the US tariffs took effect. Domestic markets were shut on Wednesday due to a local holiday.

According to analysts, markets are facing significant headwinds after the U.S. implemented the extra 25% tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil, taking the total duties to 50%.