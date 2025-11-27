Sensex And Nifty Hit All-Time High: Why Markets Are Rising

India's stock benchmarks opened higher on Thursday, shy of record highs, on growing expectations of US and domestic interest rate cuts next month. Equity markets advanced, with the Sensex rising 253 points to 85,863, nearing its September 2024 peak of 85,978. The Nifty50 gained 65 points to 26,270, extending the rally seen earlier this week.

Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries led the gains. Investor sentiment was supported by expectations of potential rate cuts by both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India. Domestic rate-sensitive sectors, including banks, automobiles, and real estate, recorded strong buying ahead of the RBI's upcoming policy review.

Why Markets Hit An All Time High