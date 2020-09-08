Senior Samajwadi Party Leader SRS Yadav Dies Due To COVID-19: Spokesperson

Samajwadi Party leader and MLC SRS Yadav, 87, died due to COVID-19 in Lucknow

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Legislative Council SRS Yadav died due to COVID-19 in Lucknow, the party said.

The 87-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on September 1 and breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Monday night, Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

A native of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, he is survived by his wife and three sons.

SRS Yadav, who worked as an administrative officer till 1992, joined the Samajwadi Party after his retirement. He was considered close to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He held various posts in the party. Presently he was a member of the party's national executive.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while condoling the demise of the senior party colleague, said he dedicated his entire life to the Samajwadi Party after his retirement.

He said SRS Yadav was a true socialist and always worked for the well being of the downtrodden and deprived sections of the society.



