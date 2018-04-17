Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Rajendra Singh Dies At 86 The late minister's last rites would be performed today in Gwalior.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajendra Singh is survived by his wife and 2 children (Image tweeted by Shailendra Singh Bhadoria) Gwalior: Senior Congress leader and former minister, Rajendra Singh, died late Sunday night in Bhopal following a heart attack, family members said.



He was 86 and is survived by his wife and two children.



His son, Ashok Singh, vice president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, said that the veteran Congressman suffered a heart attack late Saturday night and died before he could be rushed to hospital.



His last rites would be performed today in Gwalior, he informed.



Rajendra Singh served as a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government from 1975-1977 and was first elected as MLA in 1972, his son said.



Condolences poured in with Congress general secretary and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Digvijay Singh, describing him as a "close family friend".



The Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Ajay Singh, called Rajendra Singh a dedicated soldier of the Congress and said his death was an irreparable loss to the party in the state.



