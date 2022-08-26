Senior Lawyer's Teary-Eyed Praise For Outgoing Chief Justice Ramana

Dushyant Dave described Chief Justice NV Ramana as a citizen's judge. (File)

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave broke into tears on Friday while bidding adieu to outgoing Chief Justice N V Ramana, saying he maintained checks and balances between the judiciary, executive and the parliament and did so "with a spine".

While Mr Dave described Chief Justice Ramana as a citizen's judge, his colleague, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, said the court will remember him for "maintaining balance even in turbulent times".

"I speak on behalf of vast multitude of citizens of this country. You stood up for them. You upheld their rights and the constitution. When you took over, I was sceptical of what the court had gone through. I must say, you excelled our expectations. You maintained checks and balances between judiciary, executive and the parliament. You did with a spine,” Mr Dave said.

Mr Sibal added that Ramana has also taken care of the family of judges.

"When the sea is calm, the ship will sail. We are going through very turbulent times. It is difficult for the ship to sail. This court will remember you for maintaining balance even in turbulent times. You have ensured that dignity and integrity of this court is maintained. That the government is called to answer," Mr Sibal said.

Chief Justice Ramana, who took oath as 48th head of the judiciary on April 24 last year, demits office today after an over 16-month tenure.

