Assistant Commissioner of Police Prem Ballabh was 53.

A senior Delhi Police officer died after he allegedly jumped off the police headquarters' building in the city today. The policeman jumped off the tenth floor, the police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Prem Ballabh was 53 and was posted at the Delhi Police headquarters in the busy ITO area in central Delhi.

His body was found near the porch at the main entrance of the building.

More details are awaited.