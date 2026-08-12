Senior Cop, Guard Injured After SUV Hits Buffalo On Bihar Highway

DIG (Champaran Range) Har Kishore Rai and his security guard were injured after their vehicle collided with a buffalo in Bihar's Khagaria district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening on NH-31 in the Mansi police station area, they said.

Rai was returning home after appearing as a witness before a court in Bhagalpur when a buffalo allegedly came in front of his official vehicle, police said.

The vehicle collided with the animal, causing extensive damage to its front portion and injuring Rai and his security guard, they said.

Khagaria SP Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "An investigation has been launched into the incident. CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity is being examined.

Rai is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Khagaria town.

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