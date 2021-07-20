Senior Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Admitted To Hospital: Report

Oscar Fernandes is currently under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. (File)

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes has been admitted to a private hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru after he suffered a fall while doing yoga, family sources said.

"While practising Yoga on Sunday morning, Oscar Fernandes lost his balance and fell down. He did not take it seriously at the time as it was a minor fall," family sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

"However, when he visited the hospital for a routine check-up the same evening, doctors found that he had an internal head injury," they told Press Trust of India.

"Noticing the fluctuation in his health condition, he was immediately hospitalised," the family sources informed Press Trust of India.

Doctors at the hospital said Mr Fernandes requires an immediate surgery. He is currently under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.



