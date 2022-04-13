Senior BJP Leader, Two Others From Himachal Pradesh Join AAP

Elections are due to be held in Himachal Pradesh later this year.

A senior BJP leader from Himachal Pradesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Wednesday, saying he was "fed up" with the policy of the ruling party.

Harmel Dhiman, who was a national executive member of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha, joined the AAP along with his supporters in the presence of senior party leaders.

Along with Mr Dhiman, two other BJP leaders from Himachal Pradesh-Devraj and Jagdish Pawar also joined the AAP.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said more BJP leaders from Himachal Pradesh are set to join the Arvind Kejriwal-led party soon.

"Dhiman ji is a well-known face in Himachal Pradesh. Fed up with the BJP's policy, he is joining the Aam Aadmi Party today. He was actively associated with the BJP for the past 30 years and was serving as the national executive member of the BJP's SC Morcha," Mr Jain told reporters.

Mr Dhiman also served as vice president of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh SC Morcha earlier, he added While Devraj had been two-time Mandal president for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, Pawar was two-term Pradhan (village head) and served as the member of the block development council and district council in the hill state, Mr Jain said.

"At least 1,000 people from the BJP will join the Aam Aadmi Party soon. I will soon be visiting Kasauli in this connection," he added.

Mr Jain is in-charge of the AAP's political affairs in Himachal Pradesh which will go to the polls later this year.

"I am joining the Aam Aadmi Party today because I was fed up with the policy of the BJP. I have joined this party because I am impressed with Arvind Kejriwal's work and ideology," Mr Dhiman told reporters after joining AAP.

The AAP on Monday had dissolved its Himachal Pradesh working committee, announcing that it will reorganise it "soon" following the defection of the top functionaries of the party's state unit and some other leaders to the BJP.

Last week, AAP Himachal Pradesh president Anup Kesari, general secretary (organisation) Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh joined the BJP in the presence of its president JP Nadda and Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur here in the national capital.

Mr Thakur had taken a jibe at the AAP on Monday after a few more AAP leaders including women wing chief Mamata Thakur joined the BJP, saying Mr Kejriwal will find it difficult to save his party's organisation in Himachal Pradesh.

"Kejriwal had thought about forming a government in the state but he is finding it tough to save his party's organisation," he said.

