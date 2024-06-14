BJP Fields All 3 Ex-Independent MLAs For Himachal Pradesh Assembly Bypolls

Both the BJP and Congress have already appointed incharge for the assembly bypolls on the three seats.

Three independent MLAs who resigned from the Vidhan Sabha and joined the BJP after voting in its favour in the Rajya Sabha elections earlier this year have been fielded from their respective assembly constituencies in the bypoll for these seats.

The names of Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh) figure in the list of BJP candidates issued on Thursday. The bypolls will be held on July 10.

These three Independent MLAs, along with six Congress rebels, had voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the February 27 polls. Mahajan won the election. These MLAs resigned from the house on March 22.

However, their resignations were accepted by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on June 3 after the by-elections to the six seats, vacated by the Congress rebels, and Lok Sabha elections were held.

The Congress had won four and BJP two out of the six seats that voted in the bypolls, results of which were declared on June 4.

Despite the setback in the bypolls on the six assembly seats necessitated by the disqualification of Congress MLAs, the BJP has again taken the risk of fielding all three Independents.

K L Thakur is a two-time MLA from Nalagarh -- he won in 2012 on a BJP ticket and in 2022 as an Independent.

Hoshiyar Singh is also a two-time MLA from Dehra. He won the assembly elections in 2017 and 2022 as an Independent while Ashish is a first time MLA from Hamirpur.

