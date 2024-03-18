Senior Assam Cop Arrested For Repeatedly Raping Minor Domestic Help

Kiran Nath was posted at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Assam was on Sunday arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a minor domestic help.

He has been identified as Kiran Nath and was posted at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district.

The victim, 15, alleged that she was repeatedly raped by the senior police official. She said that Nath had forcibly confined her at his residence and used to torture her with the help of his family members.

Her family members lodged a complaint at the Dergaon police station on Saturday, following which a case was registered against him on Sunday.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that Nath has been arrested on the basis of evidence that has come up during the investigation.

"Zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct amongst police personnel remains corner stone of the policy of Assam Police," Mr Singh said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Reference allegations of sexual misconduct towards the housemaid by a DSP posted at LBPA Dergaon - Case No 42 under section 376,506 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act has been registered at Dergaon PS, District Golaghat.

Nath has been arrested under section 376 (raping a female under sixteen years), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012.

Police said that they have recorded the statement of the victim and other witnesses, and are further investigating the matter.