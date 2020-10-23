Senior Aadhaar Body UIDAI Official Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody In Grafts Case

The official was arrested from the UIDAI's Delhi office (File)

An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Kota sent an assistant director general (ADG) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to 15-day judicial remand in a corruption case.

Pankaj Goyal was arrested by the Kota ACB from his office in New Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs one lakh to sanction an Aadhaar franchise.

The ADG was produced before the court on the completion of his two-day remand, Kota ACB official Chandrasheel Thakur said.

Observing that public servants have taken themselves as masters of the public (lokswami), Special Judge Pramod Kumar Malik rejected Pankaj Goyal's bail plea.

The judge said corruption is a social evil and if the accused of such crimes are freed on bail, it would not be possible to eradicate it.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption body identified a tout, Hemraj Tanwar, the official said.

A case has been registered against him, Mr Thakur said, adding that the role of other officials in the department is also being verified.

He said the ACB will now initiate action against Hemraj Tanwar.

