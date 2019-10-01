Send All Party Delegation For Kartarpur Event: Abhishek Singhvi To Centre

Pakistan to open Kartarpur corridor for Indian pilgrims on November 9

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday suggested that an all-party delegation constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Manmohan Singh as the head could be sent for the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor after Pakistan decided to invite the former PM for the event.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that his country has decided to invite Dr Singh to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

Reacting to this, Mr Singhvi said in a tweet, "Pakistan's invite to Dr Manmohan Singh, I suggest to the government of India, Prime Minister and Home Minister send all-party delegation to Pakistan. Whole country to show solidarity qua Pakistan."

"I meant PM should request Dr Manmohan Singh to head this multi individual delegation to Pakistan," Mr Singhvi, a Congress spokesperson, said in another tweet.

Dr Singh's office said it has no information about the invite so far and sources indicated that he is unlikely to attend.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will only have to obtain a permit to visit the revered Kartarpur Sahib.

Pakistan is scheduled to open the Kartarpur corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9, days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of first Sikh guru Baba Nanak on November 12.

