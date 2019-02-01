Sena Questions Plan To Bring Maharashtra Chief Minister Under Lokayukta

The Shiv Sena said contesting and winning polls required "huge money".

The Shiv Sena on Friday criticised the Maharashtra cabinet's decision to bring the chief minister's office under the jurisdiction of the Lokayukta.

The decision was welcomed by social activist Anna Hazare, who began a hunger strike on Wednesday to press his demand for appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and passage of the Lokayukta Act in states.

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP, claimed that an ombudsman who could end corruption was yet to be born. "Now the chief minister is also under the scope of (probe by Lokayukta). But the question is how will the Lokayukta, appointed by the chief minister, probe his or her boss?" it asked.

Horse-trading happens during polls and the person who occupies the chief minister's post has to collect money for contesting elections, it said, without naming anyone.

"That money is not earned through sweat, but from under the table," the Shiv Sena said.

It alleged that the Lokayukta and the Anti-Corruption Bureau don't act even when opposition parties give evidence of corruption through public speeches.

Without taking any names, the Shiv Sena claimed a party's budget for civic polls was around Rs 400 crore.

It suggested that this money doesn't come through honest means.

"Farmers do not get fair support prices for their produce, but who are these ''dharmatmas'' (saintly people) who give thousands of crore of rupees to the rulers. And why do they give money to the rulers only?" the Shiv Sena asked.

The party also asked if Anna's agitation would answer these questions.

The editorial further claimed that the origin of corruption lay in the election process. It alleged that the Election Commission always worked as a "puppet" in the hands of the ruling parties.

"The Lokayukta who will end corruption is yet to be born. What exactly will be done by bringing the chief minister under the ambit of Lokayukta?" it asked.

In a dig at the BJP, the Shiv Sena said, like there was no corruption in Rafale purchase, the chief ministers too are ''epitomes of probity''.