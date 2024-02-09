Sena Leader's Murder Due To Gang War Within Team Thackeray: Maharashtra Minister

He claimed that there was a deeper connection between Noronha and top Sena (UBT) leaders.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Friday condemned the shocking murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar but attributed it to the ongoing "gang war" with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Ghosalkar was shot dead on Thursday evening during a 'Facebook Live' by a local 'social activist', who also ended his own life.

A viral video of the incident, which took place at assailant Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West) on Thursday evening, showed ex-corporator Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder.

Addressing a news conference here, Samant said nobody should lose their life in this manner, even if they are one's political rivals. He urged for collaborative efforts to maintain peace and security in the state.

He claimed that there was a deeper connection between Noronha and top Sena (UBT) leaders. He also showed what he claimed were clippings from Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' carrying photos of Noronha with leaders from the Thackeray-led party.

Samant countered Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's claim that Noronha had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a few days ago, calling it a mischief.

Referring to the conversation between Ghosalkar and Noronha, Samant said, "When two leaders of the (Sena) UBT are discussing their plans, how does Shiv Sena come into the picture?" He also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the murder.

Responding to queries about the demand for President's Rule in the state, Samant said no such calls were made after the Palghar incident, referring to the lynching of two sadhus on the suspicion of being child stealers in 2020.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)