Self-Styled Godman Nithyananda Charged For Allegedly Kidnapping Children

Self-styled godman Nithyananda allegedly made the children collect money to run the Ahmedabad ashram

An FIR was registered against self-styled godman Nithyananda on charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad, police said on Wednesday.

Police also arrested Sadhvi Pranpriyananda and Priyatatva Riddhi Kiran, both women disciples of the controversial godman, on charges of allegedly kidnapping at least four children, keeping them in illegal confinement in a flat and using them as child labourers to promote activities of the ashram and collect donations.

Nithyananda was booked on similar charges after police recorded statements of the four children who were rescued from a flat, a police officer said.

Sadhvi Pranriyananda and Priyatatva Riddhi Kiran are responsible for running the ashram "Yogini Sarvagyapeetham".

