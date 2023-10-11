Israel Shares Pictures Of Children Kidnapped By Hamas Operatives

Babies, children, women, the elderly, and the disabled were among those taken hostage

Hundreds of Israelis are being held as hostages by Hamas fighters in locations across Gaza following their raids on southern Israel on Saturday. Hamas has said it has hidden them in "safe places and tunnels" within Gaza and threatened to kill them if civilian homes are bombed by Israel without warning. Human rights groups are tracking these kidnappings as evidence of war crimes.

Among the many hostages are also little children, who were snatched away from their families from their homes. Many harrowing stories and videos have surfaced on social media including the abduction of entire families including infants and children. One video showed Hamas gunmen capturing a mother and her 9-month-old and 3-year-old sons.

On Wednesday, Israel's official X account reposted a tweet showing pictures of children kidnapped by Hamas operatives.

''Tonight is the 4th night our babies will spend in Gaza. We do not know if they were harmed, injured, or even if they are still alive. This is the time to support Israel. Do everything you can to save our children, elders, men, and women from Hamas, a terrorist ISIS-like organization. Don't look away,'' the post originally shared by Ella Travels read.

The exact number of hostages is unclear, but the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that is it "unfortunately, a significant number." Israel's ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, told Sky News that "over 100 people" have been taken, and their families "don't know where they are."

Babies, children, women, the elderly, and the disabled were among those taken hostage, according to IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas was responsible for their care and well-being and Israel would "settle the score with anyone who harms them.” However, the hostages present a significant problem for the Israeli government which has vowed to respond to Hamas' attacks with a "massive" assault and "unprecedented force".

“The cruel reality is Hamas took hostages as an insurance policy against Israeli retaliatory action, particularly a massive ground attack,” said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Meanwhile, the death count in Israel has surged above 1,200 from the worst attack in the country's history, while Gaza officials have reported 900 people killed so far. Israel's army also said it had recovered the bodies of around 1,500 Hamas operatives inside Israel.