Asaram Guilty Of Raping Schoolgirl, Verdict Inside Jodhpur Jail: 10 Facts

Self-styled godman Asaram convicted for raping teen by Jodhpur court (file photo)
Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram has been found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in Rajasthan five years ago. The verdict was announced by judge Madhusudan Sharma inside the Jodhpur Central Jail, which has been shut even to the media as part of the elaborate security arrangements. Four states - Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat -- have been put on alert as precautionary measures. Asaram has an extensive empire, comprising nearly 400 ashrams and millions of followers worldwide. Nine witnesses who dared to testify against him were attacked, three of them died. Even the police and media say they have been targetted.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big case
Asaram, 77, was accused of rape, trafficking, and under POCSO, a stringent law on sexual crimes against children that could entail a life term. He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in jail.
Of the four people accused along with him, two have been found guilty, two others have been acquitted.
"We have got justice. I want to thank everyone who supported us in this fight. Now I hope he will get strict punishment. I also hope the witnesses who were murdered or kidnapped get justice," said the father of the girl Asaram raped.
"We will discuss the matter with our legal team and then decide on our future course of action. We have confidence in our judiciary," Neelam Dubey, the spokesperson of Asaram, said.
Asaram, who has been at the Jodhpur Central Jail since his arrest in 2013, applied for bail 12 times. His application was rejected every time.
Jodhpur's Central Jail, where the verdict was announced, was converted to a fortress to prevent any reprisals from his followers. Security was also strengthened in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh, where the young woman and her family now stay. Heavy security was put in place in Gujarat and Haryana, which have a large number of followers of Asaram.
Asaram had raped the girl at his ashram near Jodhpur in 2013 after tricking her parents into taking her there. The attendants at his ashram in Chhindwara, where she was studying, said she was possessed by evil spirits and needed to be exorcised. When her parents took her to Jodhpur, she was sexually assaulted.
Over the last four years, nine people who dared to testify against Asaram were attacked. Three of them died.
Asaram's doctor Amrut Prajapat was shot in Gujarat's Rajkot in June 2014. His cook Akhil Gupta and another key witness, Kripal Singh, were killed in Uttar Pradesh the next year. Mahendra Chawala and Rahul Sachan were attacked on the premises of the Jodhpur court in 2015. They survived and deposed against Asaram. Ajay Pal Lamba, the police officer who led the investigation in Jodhpur, said he also faced regular threats.
Asaram faces another case in Surat, Gujarat, where two sisters have accused him and his son Narayan Sai of rape and illegal confinement. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said the trial should be completed within five weeks.