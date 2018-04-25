Asaram Guilty Of Raping Schoolgirl, Verdict Inside Jodhpur Jail: 10 Facts

Self-styled godman Asaram convicted for raping teen by Jodhpur court (file photo)

Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram has been found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in Rajasthan five years ago. The verdict was announced by judge Madhusudan Sharma inside the Jodhpur Central Jail, which has been shut even to the media as part of the elaborate security arrangements. Four states - Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat -- have been put on alert as precautionary measures. Asaram has an extensive empire, comprising nearly 400 ashrams and millions of followers worldwide. Nine witnesses who dared to testify against him were attacked, three of them died. Even the police and media say they have been targetted.