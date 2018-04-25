Asaram Bapu Rape Case Verdict LIVE Updates: Security Heightened Across 4 States Ahead Of Court Decision

Jodhpur: A Rajasthan trial court will give its verdict today on whether self-styled godman Asaram Bapu is guilty of raping a 16-year-old five years ago. Massive security has been deployed in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat ahead of the Jodhpur court decision. The Home Ministry has asked for security to stepped up to ensure that no violence takes place. Prohibitory orders have also been issued in Jodhpur where the trial court will deliver its verdict in the Central Jail premises, as directed by the Rajasthan High Court.
A teenaged girl of Asaram Bapu's Chindwara-based gurukul had accused him of raping her at his ashram near Jodhpur. Following her complaint, Asaram Bapu was arrested by Jodhpur police on August 31, 2013. He is in jail since then.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Asaram Bapu rape case verdict:
Security stepped up outside the Jodpur Central Jail premises ahead of verdict.
Police detained a follower of Asaram Bapu who reached Jodhpur Central Jail with a garland, reported news agency ANI.
Asaram Verdict In Rape Case Today At Jodhpur Jail, Four States On Alert: 10 Points
The chargesheet against Asaram Bapu accuses him of rape, trafficking, and under a stringent law on sexual crimes against children that could entail a life term if charges are proved. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in jail.
