Asaram Bapu Rape Case Verdict LIVE Updates: Security Heightened Across 4 States Ahead Of Court Decision

Asaram Bapu is lodged in Jodhpur's Central Jail since 2013

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Asaram Bapu rape case verdict:

A Rajasthan trial court will give its verdict today on whether self-styled godman Asaram Bapu is guilty of raping a 16-year-old five years ago. Massive security has been deployed in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat ahead of the Jodhpur court decision . The Home Ministry has asked for security to stepped up to ensure that no violence takes place. Prohibitory orders have also been issued in Jodhpur where the trial court will deliver its verdict in the Central Jail premises, as directed by the Rajasthan High Court.A teenaged girl of Asaram Bapu's Chindwara-based gurukul had accused him of raping her at his ashram near Jodhpur. Following her complaint, Asaram Bapu was arrested by Jodhpur police on August 31, 2013. He is in jail since then.