Who Is Asaram Bapu? Self Styled Godman To Rape Convict

If convicted Asaram faces a minimum of 10 years in jail

New Delhi: A trial court in Jodhpur Central Jail, has convicted Asaram for raping a teenager from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at his ashram at Chhindwara. Asaram was arrested and brought to Jodhpur on September 1, 2013 and has been in custody since September 2. Security has been stepped up around the teenager's house in Shahajahanpur and as per the directions of the union home ministry, security has been stepped up in Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh where he has a thousands of followers.