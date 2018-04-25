Asaram Case "Not About Rape": Former Gujarat Cop DG Vanzara's Startling Claim Former Gujarat police officer DG Vanzara spent 9 years in jail accused of extra-judicial killings before being cleared of all charges in August. He said Asaram is not guilty of "what the world considers as rape".

New Delhi: As thousands of his followers waited to hear the sentence for Asaram --



Mr Vanzara, who spent 9 years in jail accused of extra-judicial killings before being cleared of all charges in August, said he had copies of both the First Information Report and the chargesheet of the case.



"The case was not about rape... During the trial, the victim has not said that she was raped. In the FIR, it is only mentioned that she was being touched inappropriately. Under this charge only, Bapuji has been found guilty," he told reporters.



Mr Vanzara admitted to being a "vigilant follower" of the 77-year-old, who has built up an empire worth around 10,000 crore over the last four decades. "DG Vanzara is a respected citizen of this country. I have never hidden any relationship I've had with the Ashram or with Bapuji," he said.



Asaram and his son Narayan Sai have also been accused of rape and illegal confinement by two sisters in Gujarat's Surat. The assaults allegedly took place between 2002 and 2004. The trial is on at a court in Gandhinagar and the Supreme Court has asked that it be completed within five weeks.



Mr Vanzara, however, dubbed it all "bad publicity".



"All the attempts being made to defame a saint like Asaram Bapu, (this) isn't in the country's interest or in the interest of the Hindus or in the interest of Sanathan Dharm," said the former officer who had announced plans to enter politics after he was released from jail.



