Seizures Worth Rs 150 Crore Made In Poll-Bound Karnataka Since March 29

Enforcement agencies made seizures totaling nearly Rs 150 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said today.

The total seizures valued at Rs 149.58 crore include cash to the tune of Rs 61 crore, liquor worth Rs 33 crore, precious metals Rs 24 crore, freebies (Rs 18 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 13 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 1,262 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

