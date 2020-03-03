Securitymen At Parliament Alert As BJP MP's Car Touches Automatic Barrier

The incident took place after the spikes were activated as the car accidentally touched the boom barrier at the Gate-1 of parliament.

Securitymen at gate-1 of parliament.

New Delhi:

BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's car was damaged after it came into contact with spikes at parliament this morning. This also prompted the security personnel to swing into action.

The incident took place after the spikes were activated as the car accidentally touched the boom barrier at the Gate-1 of parliament. In a video tweeted by news ageny ANI, security men can be seen alert after the incident. 

Later, Mr Sonkar's car was towed away.

The second half of parliament's Budget Session resumed on Monday. 

