Security Provided To Family Of Asaram Rape Case Witness Who Was Killed: Police

"Security has been provided to the wife and father of Mr Gupta," superintendent of police (city) Ombir Singh said.
Akhil Gupta was returning home from his shop on a scooter when the two motorcycle-borne assailant shot at him on Januray 11, 2015. Mr Gupta was a cook and personal aide of Asaram who is in Jodhpur Central Jail since September 2013 in connection with another case of sexual assault on a minor girl in Jodhpur.
Two sisters in Surat had accused Asaram and his son Narayan Sai of raping them. Akhil Gupta was a witness in the rape case against Asaram and had recorded his statement before a Gandhinagar court.